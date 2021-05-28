ShopSubscribe
Watch A Drunk Old Golf Dude Slowly Rampage A Golf Cart And End Up On His Face

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
45
Illustration for article titled Watch A Drunk Old Golf Dude Slowly Rampage A Golf Cart And End Up On His Face
Screenshot: Reddit

I know golf carts aren’t really cars, but, at the same time, they’re kind of cars. Smaller, slower, less of everything (and overpriced), but they’re still motorized vehicles, and as such, it’s probably not a good idea to try and drive one while drunk. Someone maybe should have told that to Grandpa Trouble over here, who takes a golf cart on a slow, inebriated rampage before face-planting right out of the cart.

This video showed up in a number of places online, including Reddit’s r/idiotsinCars:

Oh, man. Why didn’t you listen to everyone around you, golf-man?

I’m not really sure where he was actually planning to go; the driver remained stoic and silent the entire time ignoring the entreaties of everyone to not drive, warning that he could hurt someone, and, of course, the plaintive screams of the flowers! The flowers!

The flowers, for the record, seemed to weather the abuse surprisingly well, springing back up like champs after being run over:

Illustration for article titled Watch A Drunk Old Golf Dude Slowly Rampage A Golf Cart And End Up On His Face
Screenshot: Reddit
Overall, the damage was minimal, with no one really hurt, though I’m sure it didn’t feel great when the old dude bounced himself out of the cart:

I’m not even entirely sure how he managed that; the cart was bumping a lot, sure, but it was going like 2 mph.

Illustration for article titled Watch A Drunk Old Golf Dude Slowly Rampage A Golf Cart And End Up On His Face
Screenshot: Reddit

I also appreciate that the videographer gave herself a little cameo, leaning into the frame and giving a little mouth-click, I guess to give us a little nod of permission to enjoy a bit of schadenfreude at this misadventure, one that likely ended with a bad hangover and at least a full week’s worth of apologizing.

Also, I wouldn’t bet that he’s getting those keys back any time soon.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

icouldntfindaclevername
Icouldntfindaclevername

Florida Man?