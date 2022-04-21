Good morning fellas, and happy Thursday! Do you feel that? That’s the feeling of it nearly being the weekend. It’s a beautiful thing. I hope you’ve got some plans, because the weather is looking noice for some outdoor activities right now. Not camping though. Camping is terrible.

Something else that’s terrible? Gas prices. Am I right, folks? See what I did there? I’m very good. Anyway, gas prices. They’re going up. The average price of a gallon of gas across the country is now up another penny from where it was yesterday. The new average is $4.12, according to AAA.

We’ve talked a lot about how rising gas prices impact our lives, but now there seems to be something else that may be put on the back burner because of it. Vacations are about to take a huge hit, according to The Washington Post. The site spoke with a few people who had to put their travel plans on hold because of the rising cost of just about everything:

As average gas prices hover under $6 per gallon in California, a few other road trips might be on the chopping block, too. “Two of the trips we planned we won’t be doing,” Jensen said. “We were talking about doing a road trip with our kids, and I don’t even know that it’s going to be cost-effective.” After the delta variant cooled off “hot vax summer” last year and the omicron surge put holiday travel on ice, many Americans were clinging to the idea of returning to a normal vacation season — or what’s known as “revenge travel.” Instead, pent-up demand for travel, high gas prices and inflation has created the perfect storm. That has led many travelers to reassess their itineraries, whether it means canceling that overseas trip (again) or trading it for more modest domestic tours.

We all deserve to get away on a trip, and I hope we’ll all be able to in some way or another.

Maybe today’s gas price winners and losers can give you an idea of where you should be heading on this Summer’s road trip



Here are the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.69 (nice) Regular | $5.9 Mid | $6.03 Premium | $6.35 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.24 Regular | $5.44 Mid | $5.69 (nice) Premium | $5.70 Diesel

Nevada - $5.08 Regular | $5.32 Mid | $5.51 Premium | $5.31 Diesel

Washington - $4.68 Regular | $4.90 Mid | $5.09 Premium | $5.52 Diesel

Oregon - $4.67 Regular | $4.86 Mid | $5.06 Premium | $5.38 Diesel.

Here are the lowest average prices of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $3.72 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.47 Premium | $4.78 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.74 Regular | $4.06 Mid | $4.37 Premium | $4.80 Diesel

Missouri - $3.76 Regular | $4.03 Mid | $4.31 Premium | $4.73 Diesel

Ohio - $3.76 Regular | $4.11 Mid | $4.46 Premium | $4.93 Diesel

Texas - $3.78 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.42 Premium | $4.79 Diesel

Good day, my friends. Good day.