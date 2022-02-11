Enthusiasts have been pining for a return of a V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor since it was dropped in favor of an EcoBoost V6 for the truck’s second generation in 2017. Pressure on Ford to bring back the V8 was turned up even higher when Ram released its TRX with a mammoth supercharged V8 and 702 HP last year.

Well, rejoice V8 Raptor fans. Ford seems to have remembered they like money, and the wait for the V8 may soon be over.

According to “sources familiar with the matter,” Ford Authority is reporting that order books for the V8-powered F-150 Raptor R will open this fall. If that’s the case, it would likely mean some sort of official reveal around that time as well.

We reported in early 2021 that a Ford truck communications manager confirmed there would be a V8 Raptor R coming the next year, which is, now.

Ford Authority is also reporting the planned engine for the Raptor R is Ford’s supercharged 5.2 liter Predator V8 – the same engine out of the Mustang Shelby GT500. In that car, the V8 makes 760 HP , so you can expect a fairly similar number in the Raptor R.

The V8 Raptor would also be a good example of one-upmanship over the Ram TRX with it’s measly 702 HP .

You can expect the Raptor R to have some upgrades over the standard Raptor beyond just its engine. The new truck is expected to have a beefed up rear suspension, beadlock-capable wheels and even bigger tires.

So, if you really want a V8 Raptor R, it’s best to start saving now, because the markups on these will probably be something close to the GDP of a medium- sized country.