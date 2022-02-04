The Ford Bronco has always been a North American-only vehicle. With how popular the new Bronco has proven to be , I wouldn’t be surprised if buyers in other markets are hoping to get their hands on one. Luckily, one UK importer will be offering the new Broncos for sale, with a warranty, as Autocar reports.

Although Ford has said before that the Bronco was only going to be a North American-specific product, UK importer Clive Sutton thinks there may be a Euro Bronco market . The London-based importer was previously known for tuning Mustangs for the UK drivers’ market — t heir Mustang CS850GT would make any muscle car-loving American proud.



UK buyers wanting a Bronco can purchase one through Sutton. The company will handle everything. From Autocar:



The company handles all import logistics, costs, and checks to bring the model over to the UK. The model starts from $29,995 (£23,700) in the US. When imported to the UK, prices for imported desirable models are driven up due to import duty, shipping and additional VAT costs. List prices can rise by as much as 30% because of these additional costs.

Since the vehicle isn’t being sold through Ford, a factory warranty doesn’t apply to it. So, Sutton is offering a two-year/30,000-mile warranty. It’s slightly worse than Ford’s three-year/36,000 mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Sutton currently has three Broncos and all of them are 2021 s . It also seems they may have taken a page from American dealers on markups. Two of them are going for £75,000 (about $101,500) while the other is a Big Bend trim going for £69,950 (about $94,640) .

Will UK buyers bite at this price? We’ll have to wait and see. Top Gear recently tested a Bronco Outer Banks and gave it six out of 10. In a market like the UK where that kind of money gets you equally capable but more luxurious offerings, the Bronco may be a hard sell.