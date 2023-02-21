These Are the Ugliest Race Cars of All Time, According to You

Designing a race car is no easy feat, especially when you have to consider all the logistics and people who are required to have their hands on it. First, designers must consider the series’ sanctioning rules, which dictate the majority of a racer’s design. Then, there are the aerodynamic quips designers can play to eke out an ounce or more performance. Finally, there’s the livery showcasing all those lovely sponsors that pay teams money to make this all possible. Sometimes everything comes together in a beautiful eye-catching package. Sometimes, it’s an awful sight.



To find examples where it all went wrong for designers, we turned to you and asked what you think are the ugliest race cars of all time. From rogue Formula 1 regulations to early attempts at aerodynamics, you turned up some real stinkers.

So, sit back, relax and click through some of the ugliest racing cars to have ever graced a track. If you dare.