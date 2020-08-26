Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Racing

Two Of Three Modified Tesla Model 3s At Pikes Peak Have Already Crashed In Practice

justintylerwestbrook
Justin T. Westbrook
Filed to:Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Pikes Peak International Hill ClimbPikes PeakTesla Model 3Randy PobstBlake FullerJosh AllenTeslaRacing
Save
Illustration for article titled Two Of Three Modified Tesla Model 3s At Pikes Peak Have Already Crashed In Practice
Photo: Unplugged Performance

While the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb looks a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions limiting the number of people on the mountain, the race is still as precarious as ever. Two of the three teams entering with an electric Tesla Model 3 have already crashed out of the race.

Advertisement

With three cars running times up the mountain, this could have been a big year for the Tesla Model 3 to flex its racing and performance chops at the Hill Climb. Unfortunately only one has made it out of practice.

One of the crashes involved Unplugged Performance’s Model 3, decked out in catalog upgrades, and driven by racing driver and Motor Trend contributor Randy Pobst. Pobst was reportedly okay after the crash on just his first practice lap (which looked pretty rough in the photos), but the team claimed it was hoping to break a 10-minute run up the peak that will now be delayed.

Advertisement

The Drive has more details of the Pobst crash:

According to a now-deleted tweet transcribed by Tire Meets Road, Pobst reported spinning off after losing the Model 3's rear over a bump in the road. In addition to bending the left rear wheel and tearing off the rear bumper, the impact is also said to have “pulled out” the suspension.﻿

G/O Media may get a commission
Fenty Skin Start'rs

Sounds bad! Yesterday, the team claimed it was 26 seconds faster than the second-place car in qualifying, taking pole.

The first Model 3, which was driven by Josh Allen, went off at the notorious “Engineer’s Corner,” and fortunately managed to miss the trees surrounding him.

Advertisement

The last remaining modified Tesla that apparently managed to make it through the first day of practice is driven by the first guy to race a Tesla up the mountain at all, Blake Fuller. His car is not mostly black, so maybe he’ll break the curse.

Advertisement

The actual Pikes Peak Hill Climb event will run this Sunday, August 30, and will be livestreamed via the title sponsor Mobil 1's Facebook page.

Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

At $5,500, Could This 1966 Toyota Wagon Project Be Your Crowning Achievement?

New 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor Allegedly Confirmed By Job Title On LinkedIn

Chevy Is Still A Ways Off From Giving Us Its Model Y Fighter

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

DISCUSSION

binhthuy71
Higgs Boson's Mate

Were they using Autopilot?