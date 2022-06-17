A crash on Thursday left two participants in the Crown Rally West dead after their Porsche 911 Turbo left the roadway at 140 mph on a country highway in Colorado.

The crash occurred on Highway 141 about 15 miles West of Norwood, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s office out of Telluride, Colorado. Police on the scene said it was one of the worst crashes they’d ever seen. Images posted to Twitter show a Porsche 911 Turbo twisted beyond recognition.

“I am terribly sorry these two men were killed in what was a preventable incident,” Sheriff Bill Masters said on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office. “And I don’t appreciate what amounts to reckless and intentional disregard for the people of our county. They could have killed an innocent motorist. Crown Rally needs to re-think what they’re doing out on the roads.”

The driver and his co-driver both died in the crash. The occupants names have not been released to the public.

The Crown Rally began on June 15 in Denver, hitting Beaver Creek, Colorado, through Santa Fe, New Mexico, Scottsdale, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada before ending June 19 at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort. The Crown Rally released this statement about the crash on their Facebook group page:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of two members of our rally family who passed away yesterday in a single car incident. Larry and Mike have touched so many lives in and outside of the car community, and we will miss them dearly. Our sincere condolences go out to their families and friends.﻿

Road and Track found a facebook post from the Battle Royal facebook page showing the 911 Turbo before the crash:

This is a developing story and we will update when we know more.