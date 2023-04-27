McLaren Working on New Hybrid System for its Next Flagship Supercar

McLaren is reportedly getting ready to debut an all-new lightweight hybrid system in its next Formula-1-inspired flagship supercar. According to Automotive News, the British automaker revealed details on this sixth entrant into its “Ultimate Series” at a global retailer meeting earlier this week, and it’s expected to arrive around 2026.

In case you missed it:

The outlet reports that a McLaren-developed V8 and hybrid system will power the next two-seater, and that system will be about 70 percent lighter, according to an anonymous source who tipped off Auto News. The powertrain will apparently produce “much more horsepower” and it will deliver the power “more directly to the transmission.” Do I know what that means? No, but it does sound pretty neat, doesn’t it?

Advertisement

The supercar will reportedly feature a newly developed carbon fiber monocoque with integrated seat backs. That’s where the F1-inspired-ness comes from. It’s meant to improve rigidity and safety while cutting weight. The outlet reports that the new car will also feature new dihedral doors, 3D-printed suspension parts, and an F1-style aero design. To really drive home how F1-inspired this new car will be, McLaren reportedly brought F1 team drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, to the event.

In other McLaren news, executives also reportedly hinted at plans to expand the automaker’s lineup into the four-door vehicle market sometime in 2028. The source told Auto News that McLaren’s director of product strategy, Jamie Corstorphine, said, “Stay tuned. It may have four doors and four seats.” The platform is going to be developed in-house , according to the outlet.

That doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering competitors like Ferrari and Lamborghini both now offer SUVs in their lineups. If it’s any indication of what sort of four-door McLaren will be, Michael Leiters – a man who played a key role in the development of the Porsche Cayenne and Ferrari Purosangue – became the CEO of McLaren in 2022.

Furthermore, Automotive News reports that the Artura hybrid supercar lineup will expand to offer a convertible in 2024 along with other variants down the line before its production run ends in 2023. McLaren also just recently introduced the 750S to the world, but that’ll be replaced by a new hybrid in 2026, according to Auto News.

Advertisement

It’s all part of a plan by McLaren to transition into a 100 percent electrified lineup by 2026, but that doesn’t mean battery only. Hybrids will be the name of the game for the foreseeable future.

“McLaren doesn’t feel EV technology is there,” a source told Automotive News. It’s an answer, but it’s not the answer.”