The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Is Super Different But in Subtle Ways

People love the Porsche Cayenne. Sure, there was a long period where purists and snobs liked to bash it because it wasn’t a 911, but those days are mostly gone. People now recognize that it’s an unbelievably well-engineered vehicle that’s both amazing to drive on-road and surprisingly capable off-road – not that most people will ever do more than drive through a puddle – and on Monday Porsche announced a refresh for 2024 that promises to make the Cayenne even better.

While from the outside, it may not seem like a lot’s been done (Porsche is big on iteration rather than revolution), the truth is that this is a major uplift for tech and performance and brings the Cayenne more in line with the 992-generation 911's styling. There’s lots of stuff to cover here, but my favorite thing is the reintroduction of a V8 engine to the Cayenne S model. Sure, it’s the corporate twin-turbo four-liter V8 that we’ve seen in everything from Audis to Lamborghinis, but it’s a stellar engine, so we’re not complaining.

In S trim, it’ll produce a very zippy 468 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The base Cayenne gets a single turbo V6 that makes 348 hp and 368 lb-ft, which isn’t terrible for a base model. The upper trim levels like the Turbo and the GT see power figures dipping well into the 600s, and of course, there will be hybrid models, both for performance and efficiency.



The interior also gets a whopper of an update. Porsche moved the shifter from the console to the dash and has turned most of the dash into a series of screens – a 12.6-inch curved screen for the driver, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an optional passenger screen that is 10.9 inches, which gives passengers the availability to watch videos. The driver can’t see what the passenge r is watching either because of a special coating on the screen and keeps the whole thing legal. When it comes to the dash layout, etc., think Taycan, and you’re most of the way there.

Porsche is also adding some new advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features to the SUV, including active speed limit assist, which will adjust your speed based on traffic sign info, and evasion assist, which will help with emergency maneuvers between 31 and 93 mph. There’s also turn assist which keeps an eye on oncoming traffic when you’re trying to make a left, and as long as you’re creeping at 6 mph or less, it’ll brake if it detects the potential for a crash.



Our other favorite thing about the 2024 Porsche Cayenne – aside from the V8 – is the decision by Stuttgart to make way more stuff standard equipment. Porsche is famous for its super barebones base models that then make even some basic features optional extras. Some people like this approach because it allows for more customization, while others feel like Porsche is nickel-und-diming them.

The standard equipment for the base Cayenne now includes LED headlights, Porsche Active Suspension Management, 20-inch wheels, lane change assist, lane keep assist, comfort access keyless entry, and a smartphone tray with 15-watt wireless charging. Sounds rad, right? The catch is that the base price is jumping by a considerable amount. The 2023 Cayenne base retails for $73,650, including a $1,450 destination charge. The 2024 model will start at $80,850, including a new $1,650 destination charge. So, more standard stuff, but you’re paying for it one way or another.



The 2024 Porsche Cayenne is available to order now and is expected to hit dealers this summer. Keep an eye on Jalopnik, too, because we’ll be driving it in a few weeks, and I suspect we’ll have a lot to say about the experience.