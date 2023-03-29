The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Gives Everyone Up Front a Screen

Porsche has a couple of new SUVs coming. One of them apparently is a full size, three row all-electric SUV. The second, no surprise , is a new Cayenne. While Porsche hasn’t released m any details on the new 2024 Cayenne, the automaker did give Jalopnik a sneak peek at the updated luxury SUV’s new interior. One word sums it up: Screens .

Porsche has stuck with a largely familiar layout for the new Cayenne’s interior. At first glance, you might think nothing has really changed. But there are a few big updates, and the enormous swath of screens is the most obvious.

Advertisement

The new 2024 Cayenne will have nearly wall-to-wall screens across the dashboard . It starts with the driver: Gone is the old mixed-medium layout, where a physical tachometer was flanked by digital readouts mimicking analog gauges. For the new Cayenne, the driver gets a 12.65- inch curved LCD display behind the wheel. The instrument cluster is reconfigurable with seven different driver display modes that can be customized to display features like night vision, navigation and driver assistance systems. Above that is a head-up display that has five different configurations.

Advertisement

In a surprising move, the center-stack display is a bit smaller than the one the driver has. The high-resolution infotainment screen measures 12.3 inches, and unlike other luxury SUVs, the landscape-oriented display doesn’t reach up beyond the top side of the dash . This display largely functions as before, allowing the driver to control everything from vehicle drive modes to navigation controls to audio settings .



Advertisement

On the passenger side is a feature that’s all- new on the interior of the Cayenne. Porsche threw a 10.9- inch touchscreen on the dash for the shotgun passenger . Porsche says this screens can be used as an aid to the driver. T hink of it as making the passenger into a new- age navigator; the passenger can control the car’s GPS so the driver can focus on driving, or change stereo settings or media sources.

Advertisement

This display is not just about business, though. Porsche has partnered with Screenhits TV to provide in- car streaming service, letting you watch TV shows or movies on the 2024 Cayenne’s dashboard — but only when the vehicle is parked. Equally important, the passenger-side screen is masked so that it can’t be seen from the driver’s point of view, minimizing distractions.

Other details in the Cayenne interior are what you would expect from Porsche. There’s a new steering wheel lifted directly from the 911, with a rotary selector for drive modes . The transmission gear selector is now a toggle switch, as seen on the 911, but it rides on the dashboard to the right of the instrument display.

Advertisement

Where you’d normally find a gear shift on the console, there’s a row of metallic toggle switches for HVAC controls, flanked by touch-sensitive icons with haptic feedback. There’s also fast charging USB-C ports in the console, as well as a cooled wireless phone charger.

Advertisement

Porsche won’t show us the full 2024 Cayenne until later this year; that’s when we can expect more details on pricing and specs.