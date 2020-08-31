ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Try Not To Shit Yourself In Panic As A Toddler Is Pulled Into The Air By A Kite

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Kites
KitesAccidentsgliders
Screenshot: YouTube

First, just for the sake of everyone not pulling their sphincter muscles to the point of injury, let me make clear that the little three-year-old girl who, um, stars in this video is okay. She suffered some very minor abrasions, but is otherwise physically unharmed. Okay, with that out of the way, Here’s a video of a kite festival in Taiwan where a toddler went for an unexpected and thrilling/terrifying ride.

Okay, here’s the video from what appears to be called the Hsinchu Nanliao Fishing Port International Kite Festival. Remember, the little girl is okay!

Yiiiiiikes.

It’s not entirely clear what happened, but based on the video, it looks like the long tail of the kite got wrapped around the kid’s leg and maybe arm:

undefined
Screenshot: YouTube
The Mayor of Hsinchu, the town that hosts the event, issued an apology and suspended the festival while they “review the circumstances to prevent accidents like this from happening again, and hold people accountable.”

One thing’s for sure, this kid is going to have a hell of a story they can use to impress their friends for decades.

(via BoingBoing!)

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

