Try Not To Shit Yourself In Panic As A Toddler Is Pulled Into The Air By A Kite

First, just for the sake of everyone not pulling their sphincter muscles to the point of injury, let me make clear that the little three-year-old girl who, um, stars in this video is okay. She suffered some very minor abrasions, but is otherwise physically unharmed. Okay, with that out of the way, Here’s a video of a kite festival in Taiwan where a toddler went for an unexpected and thrilling/terrifying ride.



Okay, here’s the video from what appears to be called the Hsinchu Nanliao Fishing Port International Kite Festival. Remember, the little girl is okay!

Yiiiiiikes.

It’s not entirely clear what happened, but based on the video, it looks like the long tail of the kite got wrapped around the kid’s leg and maybe arm:

The Mayor of Hsinchu, the town that hosts the event, issued an apology and suspended the festival while they “review the circumstances to prevent accidents like this from happening again, and hold people accountable.”

One thing’s for sure, this kid is going to have a hell of a story they can use to impress their friends for decades.

