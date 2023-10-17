Truck Driver Somehow Walked Away Uninjured From This Massive Crash

Sometimes, things go beyond what we mere humans can understand. Take for example this semi crash. The front end of that red truck is annihilated, and I wouldn’t blame you for thinking whoever was inside has been reduced to a warm pink goo, but that is not the case. Not only did the driver survive, goddammit, he wasn’t even hurt.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the folks who documented the crash on social media, it happened on the morning of October 16 on the northbound side of Interstate 77 in greater Charlotte, North Carolina. The crash happened when the red truck collided with the rear of a stopped tractor-trailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictures make it fairly clear that only the front right side of the red truck slammed into the left trailer, which resulted in a small overlap crash. On top of that, it looks more than likely that at least some of the red truck went under the trailer it crashed into.

Advertisement

Those, as you may have imagined are never good, and can really fuck up a vehicle and the occupants inside. However, our man in the red truck appears to be made out of unobtanium, since any lesser person would have most likely been killed – or at least hurt in a crash like this.

From looking at the pictures, it’s really hard to tell exactly how the driver was able to survive without injury. I mean, look at this thing. The truck is pretty much pancaked on the right side, and the left side is obliterated in its own terrifying way.

Advertisement

There are a few things we still don’t know about the crash, like how fast the driver was going, why the other truck was stopped, what factors led to his survival, or if God is real. We have reached out to the Huntersville Fire Department for more information, and we’ll update this article as soon as we get word from them.