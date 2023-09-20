Chevy Silverado Mounts Corvette C8 In Bizarre Crash

In a bizarre moment of brand misfortune, a Chevrolet Silverado ended up mounted atop a Corvette C8 in Colorado. However, no one who responded to the scene seems to know how this incident took place. It isn’t surprising that it could happen considering the size disparity between the two starkly different vehicles.

According to KUSA, the strange traffic incident happened on Monday night at the intersection of 168th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton, just ten miles north of Denver. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the front of the massive pickup truck resting on the Corvette’s driver compartment. From what can be seen in photos taken by the Thornton Fire Department, the Corvette’s hood was damaged and the windshield was crushed in, while the sports car’s rear appeared unscathed.

The Corvette’s driver was luckily uninjured in the crash, and no one had to take an ambulance ride to the hospital. Three fire departments were on hand to lift the Silverado off of the sports car and were able to separate the vehicle after removing the pickup’s right-front tire.

The dimensional dynamics needed for the Silverado to drive up the front of the Corvette is fairly straightforward. The pickup has an approach angle of almost 18 degrees and 8.9 inches of ground clearance. The two-seater sports car needs to lift its front end to clear a speed bump. How did the two vehicles even have an opportunity to collide head-on? No one knows for sure except the drivers.