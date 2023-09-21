Dealership Drops, Smashes Brand New Corvette Z06 Before Delivery

These days, car deliveries can be delayed for all kinds of reasons. Maybe your new ride is held up because the ship carrying it bursts into flames, or production of it might be pushed back due to parts shortages. Now, one very unlucky Corvette shopper is looking at lengthy delay for their delivery after their 2023 Z06 was dropped by the dealership.



But how do you drop a Corvette, I hear you ask. Well, security footage shared online shows a gleaming red Z0 6 propped precariously on an inspection lift in a U.S. dealership. For a few seconds, the Corvette balances still, before its rear end plummets to the ground.

The footage, which was first brought to our attention by CarScoops, shows the lift arm gouge into the passenger side of the Corvette. In the process, it ripped through the side skirt, door, rear quarter panel and side window.

2024 Chevy Corvette ZO6 Falls off of Lift

To add insult to injury, the rear end of the car slammed to the ground with a heavy-looking landing. It then slid along the floor, no doubt causing all kinds of damage to the underside. It’s a pretty tough sight to watch.

The footage, which was uploaded to YouTube by Jason Grubb, lacks sound. But I’m sure we can all imagine the kinds of awful grating and crashing sounds that are going on during the fall.

It’s a pretty big fall, with most inspection lifts holding cars about five to six feet off the ground. And while the Z06 has some pretty impressive suspension, I don’t think it’s designed to withstand drops like this.

As such, CarScoops suggests that the fall probably resulted in the “Corvette being declared as totaled.” This will leave the unfortunate owner with a long wait for a replacement, especially as some sites report that current lead times on the Z06 are between 12 and 24 months.