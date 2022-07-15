The Corvette has always been a bit of a performance car bargain compared to the competition, and that includes the Z06. Now, according to GM Authority, prices for the 2023 Corvette Z06 have leaked, and that trend certainly continues. On top of that we now know order books will open on July 28, 2022.

The price of entry into Z06 lands starts at $106,395 for the bottom-level 1LZ trim. That number also includes destination. Step up to the 2LZ trim and you’re looking at $115,595. At the top of the range is the 3LZ trim. That comes in at $120,245.

Happily, there’s also a convertible option, like past Z06s. You, dear customer, will pay $113,895 for the 1LZ, $122,595 for the 2LZ and $127,245 for the 3LZ trim. That’s a fairly healthy bump of between $7,000 and $7,500 (depending on trim) over the non-convertible Z06, but it’s not too dear.



General Motors also revealed options pricing. The Z07 Performance Package starts at $8,995. According to GM Authority, that package adds FE7 suspension, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZP tires and underbody strakes. You’ve also got a spattering of carbon fiber options, that are either $8,495 or $10,495, depending on which you pick. If you spring for either, you can then add option carbon fiber wheels. They’ll run you either $9,995 or $11,995 depending on the finish you choose.

Like in the past, the Z06 very much undercuts the pricing of rivals from Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren. Even though it is priced well, the Z06 still comes with the flat-plane crank 5.5-liter LT6 V8 that spews out 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

It’s the most powerful naturally aspirated production V8 ever, and it’s enough to send the Z06 to 60 mph in about 2.8 seconds. Oh, and just for fun, it redlines at 8,500 rmp. What more could you really want?

It’s important to take all of these pricing numbers with just a slight grain of salt. It’s hard to believe that in an age of big dealer markups anyone will be paying these prices. But hey, who really knows. You could get lucky.