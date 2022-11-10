As Elon Musk quickly found out after taking over Twitter, it’s easy to make things up on the internet for attention. Perhaps you spend $8 to verify a fake account that tweets out a sports rumor that gets thousands of likes before being taken down. Or perhaps you print out a sales form that includes an insane dealer markup on a new car to share on Reddit. It’s easy to do and happens all the time. Except in the case of the quarter-million-dollar Corvette Z06.

Recently, Texas dealership Covert Chevrolet listed a 2023 Chevrolet Z06 for sale with a $100,000 dealer markup. With options, that brought the price of a the car up to an eye-wateringly high $241,995. On a car that starts at $106,395.

To be clear, that’s about the base price of a Ferrari Roma. You’ll be putting down faster lap times in the Corvette Z06 and probably can’t get a Roma if you haven’t already ordered one, but still. It’s crazy to think that any Corvette, no matter how special, would command Ferrari money. I mean, it’s a car you’re going to have to get serviced at the same place that sells the Chevrolet Trax.

And yet, when The Drive reached out for a comment, the dealership confirmed that this wasn’t a simple case of one employee trying to get free internet points. It really is asking for potential buyers to be willing to pay an extra $100,000 for the privilege of owning a Corvette Z06.

What’s even crazier is that the salesperson they spoke to said, “It’s what they’re going for and that seems to be pretty normal for Z06s.” And they’re probably not wrong. They did admit they’d potentially be willing to lower the markup if they can’t find someone willing to pay their asking price, but low-production performance cars are currently selling with insane markups, and unless the auto lending bubble bursts, that’s probably not going to change anytime soon.

Should you spend $250k on a Corvette even if it’s a rare high-performance Z06? Not on principle, no. Stick it to the dealers who want to charge bonkers prices for them. But if you have the money and desperately need a new Z06, paying a six-figure markup may be the only way to get one.

As my parents used to say to me when they saw my report cards, “We’re not angry. Just disappointed.”