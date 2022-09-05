Zac Brown Band - Chicken Fried (Official Music Video) | The Foundation

Happy Labor Day, folks. What better way to celebrate America than with a little bit of chicken fried, cold beer on a Friday night, a pair of jeans that fit just right, and the radio on?

That’s right. There’s no better way , and that’s why today’s Traffic Jam is Chicken Fried by the Zac Brown Band. It may be the only country song I actually know, but it’s a bop and a half.

It may also be corny as shit, but it still gets stuck in my head like few other songs do. It’s got a simple message. Chicken, beer, Fridays and jeans rock. How can you disagree with that?

I’ll admit the part about the troops is a little much, but if you look past that, the song is nearly flawless in what it sets out to do: be awesome.

Country music may be a bit shit, but Chicken Fried sure isn’t.

Enjoy your Labor Day. Get off the computer.