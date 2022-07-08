THUNDERBITCH - “Leather Jacket”

Happy Friday! W e made it through another working week . To get you ready for the weekend, here’s some gritty, bluesy, Brittany Howard brilliance that should set you right up for an excellent few days.



If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Howard started out as the guitarist and lead singer in American band Alabama Shakes. She has also had stints working as a solo artist, releasing 2019’s Jamie; writing and releasing music with her Bermuda Triangle side project; and she even found time to form a third band, called Thunderbitch.

Thunderbitch came into this world in 2012, while Howard was filling her time between Alabama Shakes albums. The group comprises the 33-year-old singer and guitarist, as well as members from fellow American rockers Clear Plastic Masks and Fly Golden Eagle.

Where Alabama Shakes has a more bluesy vibe to its two albums, Thunderbitch flips and flops between punky moments, blues riffs and old school rock and roll across the 10 tracks on its self-titled debut.

That album opens up with “ Leather Jacket” , which kicks off with Howard’s distinctive vocals to set the scene before the rest of the band comes roaring in with thumping drums, echoing organs and guitar lines that build and build throughout.

It’s a perfect intro to an album, band and lead singer that has evolved over the years while staying true to her mission to create cool AF music that shows off her phenomenal voice.

Once you’ve listened to this, check out the rest of the album and its other highlights such as “I Just Wanna Rock n Roll” and “My Baby Is My Guitar” .

After that, pour a glass of whiskey and shift over to “Stay High” and “Baby” from Howard’s solo work, as well as “Don’t Wanna Fight” from Alabama Shakes and “Rosy” from her other, other band, Bermuda Triangle. You won’t be disappointed.