Maybe my earliest memory.

My parents had me late in life (dad was 46, mom was 41). My older siblings were a lot older than me. This memory was from when my brother was 15 and I was about 4.

My dad and my big brother bought a 37 Chevy Sedan Deluxe from the side of the road there and my brother was going to restore it with my dad. They started towing it back and I was in the back of the truck with my brother (the truck had a cap, so dad considered it safe)

I was looking out of the back of the cab and noticed that as we went through turns, the steering wheel of the old Chevy would turn on its own and asked my brother about it. I think I was something like 4 and he was something like 15. My brother told me that a ghost was driving the car and I freaked out and I think he got in trouble with my mom for scaring me.

Anyway, my brother passed away a couple weeks later (from a heart defect that hadn’t been detected).We never got the Chevy restored, but it was in the backyard on the to-do list all the way through my childhood. Every time I saw it, I recalled the only memory I have of my brother’s voice. Even to this day, if I see a picture of a 37 Chevy, I can hear my brother’s voice telling me that ghosts are driving it.

If my brother had lived, maybe something like this would be out there driving.