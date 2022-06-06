I’ve been in a nostalgic mood lately, where I’m less interested in discovering new music that I haven’t heard before in favor of listening to the same old shit I’ve had on my playlists since I was a teenager. Welcome back to my regular rotation, Thee Oh Sees.

I have a long road trip coming up this week, so I’m prepping a playlist that we will inevitably not listen to because my mans is the one driving most of the way, and he prefers the dulcet tones of Ryan Eversley and Sean Heckman interviewing various drivers on Dinner with Racers. I can’t judge, but I’m also usually trying to work on the road, so I prefer to zone out to some music as opposed to listening to people talk.

That brings us to Thee Oh Sees, a band that has produced some of my favorite driving jams. When I first discovered them, I was in college and obsessed with making seasonal playlists that I loaded to the brim with literally everything I was listening to for three months at a time. Thee Oh Sees were always part of the summer cuts, so those songs usually ended up being the soundtrack to my race car road trips. And it’s currently the first band I added to this current road trip playlist.