If you’re a racing fan and aren’t listening to Dinner With Racers, I’m going to need you to rectify that immediately. The podcast, hosted by racer Ryan Eversley and PR guru Sean Heckman, is free to listen to, and a whole host of episodes just dropped as a little early holiday gift to all of us.

I’ll be honest — I’m not big on the whole podcast thing. I feel like I have precious little available brain space most days, and I would rather not fill it with people nattering about something. But Dinner With Racers gets a pass for me. Eversley and Heckman do a great job researching their guests, and they ask more interesting questions than your standard interviewer. Yeah, sure, everyone knows about Derek Bell’s success at Le Mans — but what about IROC? That’s what makes this podcast such a hit for race fans.

And we have a whole slate of new episodes coming.

Right now, you can hop over the DWR’s website and listen to the following guests:

Kevin Schwantz, motorcycle racer

Jereon Bleekemolen, IMSA driver

Tommy Milner, IMSA driver

Butch Leitzinger, former ALMS driver

Michael Printup, former head of Texas Motor Speedway

Felipe Nasr, IMSA driver, former F1 driver

Eric Foss, IMSA driver

Jon Ikeda, brand officer at Acura

Tim Keene, IMSA team engineer

Scott McLaughlin, IndyCar driver, former Australian Supercars driver

And in December, well be getting:

Daniel Suarez, NASCAR driver

Will Power, IndyCar driver

A. J. Allmendinger, NASCAR driver

Corey LaJoie, NASCAR driver

Deb Williams, journalist and writer

Justin Marks, NASCAR team owner

Alex Palou, IndyCar driver and 2021 Champion

Michael Cannon, Chip Ganassi Racing engineer

Chris Simmons, former racer and engineer

Ken Schrader, NASCAR, ARCA, late model, and modified racer

Helio Castroneves, IndyCar driver and four-time Indy 500 champion

Jack Hewitt, former racer and two-time USAC Silver Crown champion

Scott Sharp, IMSA racer

I can’t vouch for the quality of the Tommy Milner interview just yet, but I did see it being recorded live at the Seneca Lodge in Watkins Glen earlier this year. Do with that what you will.