If you’re a racing fan and aren’t listening to Dinner With Racers, I’m going to need you to rectify that immediately. The podcast, hosted by racer Ryan Eversley and PR guru Sean Heckman, is free to listen to, and a whole host of episodes just dropped as a little early holiday gift to all of us.
I’ll be honest — I’m not big on the whole podcast thing. I feel like I have precious little available brain space most days, and I would rather not fill it with people nattering about something. But Dinner With Racers gets a pass for me. Eversley and Heckman do a great job researching their guests, and they ask more interesting questions than your standard interviewer. Yeah, sure, everyone knows about Derek Bell’s success at Le Mans — but what about IROC? That’s what makes this podcast such a hit for race fans.
And we have a whole slate of new episodes coming.
Right now, you can hop over the DWR’s website and listen to the following guests:
- Kevin Schwantz, motorcycle racer
- Jereon Bleekemolen, IMSA driver
- Tommy Milner, IMSA driver
- Butch Leitzinger, former ALMS driver
- Michael Printup, former head of Texas Motor Speedway
- Felipe Nasr, IMSA driver, former F1 driver
- Eric Foss, IMSA driver
- Jon Ikeda, brand officer at Acura
- Tim Keene, IMSA team engineer
- Scott McLaughlin, IndyCar driver, former Australian Supercars driver
And in December, well be getting:
- Daniel Suarez, NASCAR driver
- Will Power, IndyCar driver
- A. J. Allmendinger, NASCAR driver
- Corey LaJoie, NASCAR driver
- Deb Williams, journalist and writer
- Justin Marks, NASCAR team owner
- Alex Palou, IndyCar driver and 2021 Champion
- Michael Cannon, Chip Ganassi Racing engineer
- Chris Simmons, former racer and engineer
- Ken Schrader, NASCAR, ARCA, late model, and modified racer
- Helio Castroneves, IndyCar driver and four-time Indy 500 champion
- Jack Hewitt, former racer and two-time USAC Silver Crown champion
- Scott Sharp, IMSA racer
I can’t vouch for the quality of the Tommy Milner interview just yet, but I did see it being recorded live at the Seneca Lodge in Watkins Glen earlier this year. Do with that what you will.
DISCUSSION
The best Kevin Schwantz Story
https://www.superbikeplanet.com/why-are-you-crying-im-fine/