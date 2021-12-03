It’s the end of a post-holiday week, and the last thing anyone wants to do is work. Even worse than working, though, is the actual drive to work. You’re stuck in the slowest lane of traffic, no matter which lane you’re in, and it just makes you want to scream. Well, scream along to this: The Linda Lindas’ new single “ Nino.”

The Linda Lindas are a Los Angeles-based quartet of kids keeping the Riot Grrl tradition alive. They blew up thanks to their track ” Racist, Sexist Boy” and an absolutely stellar cover of Bikini Kill’s “ Rebel Girl,” and have showed up everywhere from Jimmy Kimmel to Netflix original movies. In short, they rock.

“ Nino” is about the titular savage cat, killer of mice and rats, and the song fits that mood perfectly. Aggressive, fast-paced, and just a little bit lo-fi. That ‘90s influence is in full swing here, counting influences like Hole or “ Bleach” -era Nirvana, but modern production and v-shaped mixing makes ‘Nino’ a far more pleasurable listening experience.

If you’re looking to make up a new driving playlist for those high-octane occasions, what do you pair with “ Nino ?” Beyond the classic Riot Grrl pantheon,I’d recommend Slothrust, Hollow Mountain, Green Dreams, Screaming Females, or Potty Mouth. For more young guns specifically, check out The Regrettes or Grace Mitchell. No matter what route you take, you can’t go wrong adding The Linda Lindas into the mix.