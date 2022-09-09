Sometimes, something occurs that becomes a singular uniting event, grabbing the world’s attention and compressing it into a massless singular point. At those times, there’s only one thing you can do: dance.

Noisestorm - Crab Rave [Monstercat Release]

Rave, specifically. Even better: crab rave. When all the world’s attention is drawn to one area, you can truly dance like no one’s looking. Why not pick the best song for the occasion?

“Crab Rave” may have been written as a joke, but it’s truly and honestly a banger. The tempo is upbeat and fun, the rhythm is bouncy, and the driving bass does its best to get you out of your seat. Give “Crab Rave” a listen this morning. You’ll be glad you did.