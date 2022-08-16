The Clash - Rudie Can’t Fail (Official Audio)

Welcome to day two of Skalopnik Week. Today we’re listening to an absolute BANGER and a classic: The Clash’s 1979 hit “ Rudie Can’t Fail” off their London Calling album. Goddamn this song has such a great rhythm to it.

It was also featured in the movie Grosse Pointe Blank which is criminally underrated. Is it a bit dumb? Yeah, but that’s cool. John Cusack still rocks.

It may not be the first song you think of when the genre of ska comes to mind, but it’s still just as excellent as the music to come later in the third wave.

Advertisement

So, sit back, relax, and remember: Rudie can’t fail.