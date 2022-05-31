The weather is nice, the kids are out of school, and the open road beckons. That means for many Americans it’s road trip season! I just got back from a trip myself. This one involved my old Dodge Grand Caravan and about six other cars in a convoy driving through central Illinois. Of course, the mere mention of a convoy means that one of my friends will eventually light up our citizens-band radios with a certain song. It’s the theatrical version of C.W. McCall’s “Convoy!”

For us, the song gets everyone amped up for the road trip ahead and the good times that will follow. It’s not uncommon to hear people singing the chorus over the CB, too. And since our vehicles are usually dolled up for Gambler 500 shenanigans, it feels like we’re doing a real-life Wacky Races.

“Convoy” tells a fictional story of truckers rebelling against the then 55 mph national speed limit, tolls, and other regulations. It has seen a resurgence in popularity lately with the recent trucker protest convoys, but the song still holds a place in my heart for its association with good and fun memories.

Wherever you go this summer, I hope you have fun and create your own lifelong memories along the way.



