Look, there’s a lot happening in the world right now. Sometimes you just need to crank your speakers, set your overpriced LED lightbulbs to a dim purple, and put on some spacey-yet-dancey bedroom pop. Enter nasha, and her debut track like i’m dreamin’.

N asha’s airy vocals float above a perfect, bouncing rhythm of drums, bass, and brighter synths (shoutout to producer Hvrbie for the accompaniment) that make the track just a joy to behold. Sometimes you imply need a good vibe, and the right song can make all the difference in the world.

Advertisement

If you were throwing a playlist together, nasha would pair well with Girl In Red or Beach House, for those indie bedroom-poppy moods that hit us all sooner or later, or even Pop Etc. for a more upbeat, dancey feel. Pregame your weekend by putting like i’m dreamin’ on your work playlist today. You won’t regret it.