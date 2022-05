Celebrity Skin is one of those albums I've listened to since I was a kid but didn't really appreciate until I'd gotten older. "Use Once & Destroy" is, in particular, one of those songs that just didn't hit hard until I heard Courtney Love practicing it live hours before a Hole concert; I really paid attention to it for the first time, and it moved me in ways it's hard to describe.

Today’s my birthday, and this one just about sums up the vibe moving into a new year. No further notes.