Elvis Presley - Burning Love (Official Audio)

Today’s Traffic Jam is in honor of the Baz Luhrmann Elvis movie, which is not completely terrible. In fact, it was pretty good. So, we’re all gonna listen to “ Burning Love,” whether you like it or not.

That being said, the movie definitely gave me more of an appreciation for what Elvis did for music. Honestly, I feel bad for the guy. Colonel Tom was a real son of a bitch, I’ll tell ya that much.

Burning Love is also the name of an incredibly underrated TV show that my roommate and I love. It stars Ken Marino and a bunch of other people who were also in Wet Hot American Summer. You should really check it out. It’s streaming… somewhere.

Oh… a fun fact about Baz Luhrmann. Wanna know what his real name is? It’s Mark Anthony Luhrmann. I really love it . Don’t ask me why.

Anyways, this is my favorite Elvis song. It’s not saying much, though, as I’m not the biggest fan of Elvis in the entire world. But this song is a real bop and a half, so sit back, relax and listen to “ Burning Love. ” While you’re at it, check out some of his other songs. There are some real gems, but that goes without saying.