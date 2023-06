While there are a few obscure ones that come to mind, like License to Drive with the Corey’s Haim and Feldman and The Chase (the terrible Charlie Sheen one, not the Marlon Brando version), the movie that gets my vote is Excess Baggage. It was about a rich girl (Alicia Silverstone) who locks herself in the trunk of a BMW 850i to get the attention of her dad, which just so happens to get stolen by a car thief (Benicio del Toro). Of course, all kinds of car heist shenanigans ensue, she falls in love with her kidnapper (not unlike The Chase, but without the police pursuit sex scene), etc.

Not sure how they got the A-listers in this movie, which also include Christopher Walken and Harry Connick Jr., but it’s worth a watch in a ‘so bad it’s good’ kind of way.