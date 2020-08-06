Though not common anymore, back in the mid-’80s “Topazzin’” was known as the practice of driving into oncoming traffic at speeds of up to 34 MPH while laying on the horn and sobbing. In a Ford Topaz. It was illegal, of course, but also deeply embarrassing.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
That car cemented its place at the top of late 80s / early 90s piece of shit cars when a high school friend’s stepdad, a step-parent straight out of some Russian folk tale, got him a Tempo so he wouldn’t have to drive his step-son around any more. I think he must have spent weeks searching for the most half-assed shit car you could buy. A friend had a Dodge Omni where you could only get in through the rear hatch, or using pliers, and at least you took some perverse pride driving that. The Tempo just said MEH so loud it scared birds away. I feel for whatever Mercury executive got the job of taking that thing upscale.