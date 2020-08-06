That car cemented its place at the top of late 80s / early 90s piece of shit cars when a high school friend’s stepdad, a step-parent straight out of some Russian folk tale, got him a Tempo so he wouldn’t have to drive his step-son around any more. I think he must have spent weeks searching for the most half-assed shit car you could buy. A friend had a Dodge Omni where you could only get in through the rear hatch, or using pliers , and at least you took some perverse pride driving that . The Tempo just said MEH so loud it scared birds away. I feel for w hatever Mercury executive got the job of taking that thing upscale.

