Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Found For Sale

This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750

orlove
Raphael Orlove
Filed to:found on bring a trailer
found on bring a trailernissan s chassisnissan 240sxfound for sale
19
Save
Illustration for article titled This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750
Photo: BaT

It’s a 30-year-old sporty coupe that shares an engine with a pickup truck. It’s a vintage Nissan that’s not a Skyline or Z. It’s an In-N-Out spec Nissan 240SX, and this one just went for $32,750. I think I can explain why.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750
Photo: BaT

As I sit and ponder this, I don’t know if it is more or less ridiculous than a few other absurd-price barometers. The six-figure BMW E30 M3s. The seven-figure Hemi Cudas. The 240SX wasn’t even a sports car so much as a Prelude competitor that happened to be rear-wheel drive.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750
Photo: BaT

But that’s what the car was in the States. Once drifting became popular, the 240SX became just an engine swap away from classic. A SR20 made it into a Silvia (or close enough) and an LS made it into a Corvette for a generation that never aspired to owning a Corvette.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Animal

What’s funny is that this push for 240s made the cars so expensive that they didn’t really make all that much sense financially. The Corvette of this generation went right on back to being the Corvette. That’s how hard the “drift tax” hit the S-Chassis world.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750
Photo: BaT

In a way, I get why this particular 240SX sold for as much as it did. It’s a time capsule for before the drift tax “ruined” these cars in a deeper way than any set of slammed coilovers. Look at that absolutely perfect interior. This car has 74,000 miles on it and barely looks like it’s left the dealership lot. Ride in one and you’re living in a world before Tokyo Drift, a world in which you might cross shop this car against a MkIII GTI. A simpler time.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750
Photo: BaT

Well, I think it’s mostly that the car got listed on Bring A Trailer, where just about any nostalgia-age Japanese car that doesn’t have holes in the clear coat goes for big money. Also it’s a pignose car, and those are my favorite or our American S13s.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled This Nissan 240SX Sold For $32,750
Photo: BaT

And honestly, it’s a steal compared to “Midnight” the ‘97 240SX with 676 miles on the clock. That owner asked for $100k.

Raphael Orlove

Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

Volkswagen's GTE Attempts To Prove Normal Hybrids Don't Have To Be Boring

Ford Knows It Can't Bungle The F-150 Launch

This May Have Been The Most Delusional Ford Advertising Campaign Ever

DISCUSSION

46mod
Mod Motor Guy

I was watching this here and there on BAT. I saw it at around 5 large, and thought “Someone’s going to get a decent deal on clean ass old car!”

Checked it today in the completed listings, and went “HOLY SHIT!”

I worked at a Nissan dealer when these were new cars, and this thing sold for like double MSRP.  I never would have guessed one of these would do that, but then again, I suppose it is in the same vein as a bone stock low mile ‘99 Civic SI. 