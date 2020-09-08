ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Toyota

This morning, we were talking about Toyota Stouts in our group chat/virtual business cuddle party, so I figured I should put one up today. Somehow I forgot this on my list of cars named after things you eat or drink! I do love those hooded turn indicators that get their own long hood-humps, though. Also, what’s in those barrels?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

skaycog
$kaycog

This is what’s in those barrels.