This Lovely Tractor Is Being Auctioned Alongside Collection Of 56 White Porsches

If you’re in the market for a pristine vintage Porsche, I’ve got good news for you as a real beauty is about to go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s. Nestled among a collection of 62 classic cars being sold by the auction house is a lovely Porsche Junior tractor from 1959 that could be yours for about the same price as a new 718 Cayman.



The tractor in question is a 1959 Porsche-Diesel Junior 108 S, which was built for roaming the vineyards of Germany’s wine regions like Mosel, Rheingau and Rheinhessen. Built between 1952 and 1963, the 108 S is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder diesel engine that produced just 14 hp. If you’re interested, that makes it 21 times less powerful than an entry level 718 Cayman.

But this is a tractor, so it’s about more than just raw power. As such, the Junior 108 S came with tricks like an adjustable track width, which could be set between 45 inches and 25 inches. It also came clad in this stunning Art Deco-style bodywork, which I think makes it look absolutely fantastic.

When it goes under the hammer as part of RM Sotheby’s White Collection sale, the auctioneer expects it to sell for between $50,000 and $75,000.

But if tractors aren’t your thing, you’ll be pleased to learn that there are a few actual cars going up for auction through the sale. In fact, the White Collection sale will see RM shift a 62-car collection that includes an eye watering 56 gleaming white Porsches, two tractors, a 1955 VW Beetle and even an old Ford half-ton pickup.

If white Porsches are the kind of thing that floats your boat, then this collection does have some good ones.

A couple of personal highlights in the collection include a 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder, which has sadly only covered 12 miles in its lifetime. The car is finished in Grand Prix White and comes with color-matched wheels and a lush blue leather interior. It’s expected to sell for as much as $3 million when it hits the auction block.

Then, there’s a wonderful 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 that, you guessed it, is finished in Grand Prix White. Despite having a Le Mans-spec engine at its heart, the car has only driven around 40 miles since new. As such, it’s expected to reach $2,500,000.

Finally, there’s a funky looking flat nose 911 Turbo S X85 from 1994 heading to auction, which thanks to its funky pop-up headlamps would round out any Porsche collection nicely.

The entire collection is available to view here, before it heads under the hammer on December 1-2 2023.