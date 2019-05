This late 1960s Bedford Beagle wagon was built by British vehicle conversion company Dormobile (the coachbuilding arm of Martin Walter Ltd of Folkestone, Kent) using a Vauxhall Viva HA platform. During its production between ~1964 and ~1973, engine options were four cylinders with either 1057cc, 1159cc, or 1256cc, all mated to a four-speed manual. They might have held lots of stuff, but these wagons weren’t quick.