This Is Your First Chance To Buy A Used Faraday Future FF91, And It Has No Reserve On Bring A Trailer

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never seen a Faraday Future on the road. Our own Daniel Golson was lucky enough to have spotted an FF91 on the streets of Los Angeles last week, one of fewer than two dozen the company has built, and now it’s your chance to own one. This 2023 Faraday Future FF91 is seemingly the first one to hit the used market, and it’s going for no reserve on Bring a Trailer.

It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions

It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions CC Share Subtitles Off

English It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions

According to the listing, it was purchased by the seller in 2024 and is a special edition FF91 300 2.0 Futurist Alliance. That word salad of a model name doesn’t seem to mean anything more than it being a launch edition of the FF91 limited to just 300 units; this particular one is number five in that planned run of 300 and it has 6,200 miles. The key word there is “planned” — this FF91 is one of just 10 EVs the company sold in 2023, and only half a dozen more FF91s have been built since then.

Advertisement

When you start looking into the company, you realize this thing is so rare because the company has had a they-might-not-be-around-in-the-next-five-years cloud hanging over it for years now.. Production is still barely ramping up, and who knows what servicing and factory support will be like. Suffice to say, you’re taking a gamble if you’re interested in buying this thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You will at least get a unique looking EV that’s more rolling-AI-powered-server than vehicle, if you believe Faraday Future’s website copy. This thing is like a spaceship. Its tri-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain puts out 1,050 horsepower and 1,458 lb-ft of torque, and with 142.0-kWh battery pack the FF91 is good for 381 miles of range. In addition to the wild styling there’s 30 exterior sensors for the various driver-assistance systems, plus programmable exterior LED lighting.

Advertisement

If you love screens, you’ll be satisfied with the FF91 as there are 11 displays throughout the cabin. Up front is an 11.6-inch gauge cluster screen, a vertically oriented 15.4-inch center unit in the dash for the infotainment system, while the passenger has a wide 17-inch display. For rear seat passengers, a 27-inch screen folds down from the ceiling, and there are screens on all four door panels. In-car connectivity is powered by three separate 5G modems, and the FF91 comes with Qualcomm 8155p and Nvidia Orin X computer to handle all the processing power needed.

None of this comes cheap if you want one new. Faraday asks a cool $309,000 for the FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance. You probably won’t pay that on Bring A Trailer. As of this writing, the current bid for this FF91 is just $31,000. It might be a longshot for this FF91 to get close to its original MSRP, especially with no reserve, but with seven days left in the auction, anything can happen.

Advertisement