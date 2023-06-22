This Is What You Carry Everyday In Your Cars

Oh boy is this a can of worms. My car is my mobile lifeline and its got just about everything in it. I’ll cover some of the big stuff.

1. Fridge with cutting board, Buck 119 knife, washbasin

﻿2. My box of many uses. highlights include a full med kit, a full backpacking cooking kit with fuel, folding rain jacket, folding backpack, sunscreen, bug spray, backpacking down blanket, backpacking pad, spare food, spare water, toilet paper, ziplock bags, garbage bags, a hammock, rags, etc etc. Basically I can grab this box and have anything I would need for an overnight stay or a day trip with the family. It’s been great to have and I dig into it almost everyday.



3. My tools which include pretty much anything I could need to work on my or others cars including an impact gun, breaker bar, 3lb mallet, a full metric socket set in impact 1/2, 3/8 and 1/4 as well as 3/8 deep. Also electrical tools like connectors, fuses, relays, pin tools, multi-meter, solder pen and so on.

4. Power - All the kinds of power. 400 watt/hr solar “generator” with USB-A/C, 110V, etc. folding 100 watts solar panel with separate MPPT controller for charging 12v batteries. Plus outlets I added in the car for anderson power pole in battery hot and ignition hot flavors as well as 5 USB A and 1 USB-C 60 watt PD. Also a jump start lithium power pack (80 watt/hr)

That covers the back of the car. In the front I have

5. Hygiene stuff (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, gold bond powder, hand sanitizer, etc)

6. Flashlight, gerber raptor trauma shears (with window breaker), work gloves, warm hat, warm gloves, IR temp gun, laser rangefinder, basic meds (pain relievers, rescue inhaler, bacitracin, etc), napkins (always have napkins handy) among a few other smaller items like heat shrink wire connectors and trim clips.

7. Last is all the stuff that either stays attached to the car or accessories for it. My center bin has up to 3 different radio mics (GMRS, CB, HAM), plus a few radios (GMRS x 2, HAM) and few things things like battery chargers and adapters. pens, cables, little items like chapstick or a color chip card for camera calibration. In there is also a battery lantern, a backpacking GPS unit.

8. Oh, and maps. I like to keep my map book in the car. It has a US atlas, and a detailed state atlas as well as about 2 dozen folding detailed maps

If Im with my car chances are I have what I need in any given moment. I hate traveling without my car.