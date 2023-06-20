Y’all, my car is in a state right now. I just got back from a road trip and have yet to clean the interior, which is now filled with sand from around Lake Michigan, snack leavings, forgotten books, broken cheap tent stakes and empty water bottles.

It’s driving me nuts. Usually, I am a minimalist and want a clear and orderly automobile. In my Every Day Car I have my year-round ice scraper (even in the summer, I’m not playing with Michigan weather or forgetting to put it in the car on the first ice storm,) emergency chamois, an old timey paper road map of Michigan my father forced on me, a sweater (cause your girl is a delicate little flower) and tissues. So many tissues. Something about driving makes me sneeze no matter how quickly I change out the air filter.

Other folks’ have their cars vastly more prepared, with safety blankets and road flares and the like. Not to mention the most prepared of enthusiast; the Overlanders. I definitely don’t carry a back up power supply or water cans . And then there’s the other end of the Stuff spectrum: Those who have made the choice to have children, and so their cars are a riot of cast-off Cheerios, cold french fries and beheaded action figures spread out around a car seat with the ever popular car-ride iPad to keep the tykes busy.

Soda? OJ? Purple stuff? Or is your car filled with Vitamin-D laced goodness. What’s in your vehicle?