The Porsche Taycan is one of the most anticipated electric cars, a long-range EV that meshes Porsche’s premium branding with serious electric performance. Now, thanks to a Jalopnik reader in Virginia, we have a better idea of what it’ll look like.

Akbar spotted the Taycan roaming the streets of Tyson’s Corner, a Virginia suburb near Volkswagen’s corporate headquarters in Herdon. Akbar was cruising in his 1961 Lincoln, a 7.0-liter V8 behemoth that couldn’t be further from the Taycan.

Porsche has said that the Taycan should reach 60 in under 3.5 seconds and be good for 310 miles of electric range. The company also expects the Taycan to outsell the 911.

Stripped of most of its camo, the Taycan looks sleek. It’s still fitted with some things we don’t expect to see in the production car, like fake exhaust tips. Those look tacked on to hide the Taycan’s all-electric identity from spy photographers.

The car should be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September. Porsche already has 30,000 pre-orders.

