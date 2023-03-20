This Is What the Jalopnik Staff Listens to When We Drive

Alice In Chains - We Die Young (Official HD Video)

I’m one of those people who has different driving music for different occasions based on the time of year, weather, my mood, traffic, and the general ambiance of the day. If it’s a toasty summer day with shining sun and light traffic, that’s when I put on Van Halen’s entire discography. If it’s a rainy October day, I’m putting on Type O Negative. In the spring, there’s a good chance I’ll listen to Hole.

That’s not really picking one thing though, is it? My answer is cheating. So, I’m going to pick just one band: Alice in Chains.

My music taste hasn’t really evolved all that much in my lifetime. I’m still listening to the same things I listened to growing up — and Alice in Chains was a favorite of my dad, which means it became a favorite of mine. The Layne Staley era of the band reminds me of driving home from an autumn trip to the beach, where I’d stare out the windows and imagine creepy critters crawling through the corn fields. Now, pretty much any time I’m driving in the dark, I turn on Alice in Chains and sing along. It’s not quite as scary to me as it used to be, but the fond memories still run strong.