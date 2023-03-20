This Is What the Jalopnik Staff Listens to When We Drive

100 gecs - Doritos & Fritos {OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO}
I heard we were doing a Staff Driving Music slideshow, and I was all ready to throw in my usual driving music suggestion — a drum and bass playlist called Exceeding the Posted Limit, which has lived up to its name by getting me twice ticketed for the infraction from which it draws its name. But then Andy showed up with a Tarantino soundtrack, and I realized that if Jalopnik’s resident zoomer wouldn’t stand up for the music of the youth, someone else would have to. So, dear reader, I bring you 100 gecs.
100 gecs is, essentially, musical ASMR. You listen to ”xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx” and tell me you can’t feel the song scratching its way up your spine, like a heavily-rosined bow vibrating each vertebra. Dylan Brady and Laura Les bring a kind of texture to their music that’s usually reserved for sound design in film — not casual listening. Even other hyperpop artists like SOPHIE or pre-CRASH Charli XCX don’t quite have that degree of production.
But there’s more to the gecs than just lots of loud sounds. “mememe” and “stupid horse” are full-on ska tracks, “Torture Me” features the once-dominant Skrillex. Brady and Les have produced artists like The Neighbourhood, Dorian Electra, Left at London, Alice Longyu Gao, and Rico Nasty — their influences are broad.
By the time you’re reading this, 100 gecs’ sophomore album 10,000 gecs will have come out. Give it a listen. I’m willing to bet it’ll be a good time.