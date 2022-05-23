30. ‘Honda & Acura’ — Gran Turismo (1998)

We begin with a song that will be familiar to anyone who grew up playing the original Gran Turismo — but only outside Japan. The game’s entire soundtrack was composed by Masahiro Andoh and Isamu Ohira, but when it came time for Sony to localize the game between its Japanese launch in December 1997 and its eventual debut in Europe and North America the following May, every song was replaced.

Andoh and Ohira delivered a very jazzy, very classy collection of songs for Gran Turismo, a style the series would eventually become known for. Nevertheless GT hadn’t taken the world by storm quite yet, and Sony Computer Entertainment Europe was concerned the soundtrack wouldn’t be aggressive and hip enough for western audiences. The company tasked in-house musician Jason Page to rescore the game’s menus, and gave him just two weeks to do it. Many of Page’s songs are rearrangements of the same samples — he did have just two weeks after all — and the theme for the Honda/Acura dealership stands apart with its airy, moody atmosphere. It sounds the way that memorable image in the dealership’s landing page of an NSX cresting a hill at dusk looks.