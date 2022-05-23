Driving and music go great together; so well, in fact, that in a time before video games could pull off satisfying engine sounds, music served as a worthy replacement. Truth be told, I never noticed the thin engine audio in those early Gran Turismo games all that much, because I was too busy jamming out to Garbage. This got me thinking: what are the best songs in the history of racing simulator games?
Originally I was shooting for about 15, but I was cutting out too much stuff I wanted to recognize, and that saddened me. I bumped it up to 20, and that still wasn’t enough. So enjoy the 30 greatest songs from racing games — sticking to original music, because if we included licensed tunes it would truly never end. Here’s a handy YouTube playlist including every one of my picks for your listening pleasure.