This Is What It Takes To Make $1,000 Motorcycles Last 1,000 Miles Off Road

It’s the middle of the week and you’re cruising around YouTube looking for something fun to get you back in good spirits. You know you’d rather be out riding, but that has to wait for the weekend because your superior’s superiors require more blood be let from the stone. Boss makes a dollar, you make a dime, that’s why you watch motorcycle videos on company time.

Thankfully, it’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC to the rescue with this amazing eight-part series about six pals taking off on a 1,000 mile adventure from Mesquite, Nevada to Phoenix, Arizona and back. That might sound like a ton of fun to you, and for sure it is, but to make things more complex, the crew decided to do the 1,000 mile trip on $1,000 motos! Each bike got a fresh set of rubber for safety reasons, but every one of these off-road wonder machines had to be purchased, repaired, and brought up to date with maintenance for less than one Grover Cleveland greenback.

So what kinds of bikes can you get for a grand? How about great off-roaders like a 1982 Suzuki SP500, a 2001 Honda XR650L, or a 1983 Honda XL600R? Those all sound great. Of course, some of the crew didn’t quite manage to find off-road-oriented stuff for their builds, which is why one guy ended up with an ‘05 Kawi Ninja 250. Then there are a couple oddball 80s UJMs, like the $250 1982 Suzuki GS650E (which would come to be known as Purple Rain) and the 1981 KZ440. I know which one of these bikes I would want to ride for a thousand miles, and it sure as hell isn’t the Ninja.

Start with episode 1 below, but be prepared for eight mega episodes between 16 minutes and 31 minutes long. There’s a lot of awesome packed into a few hours, so you might want to have your assistant hold your calls and clear your schedule. And that’s before you begin digging into Rocky Mountain’s back catalog of bike shenanigans. In the interest of disclosure, a representative from Rocky Mountain sent me a link to the video series, and it took me about a week and a half to make it through all of the videos. It’s a long series, but worth the trip.

This is a super fun series, so go check it out, and share it around to all of your riding friends so that RMATVMC has an excuse to do something similarly exciting again soon.

H/T RideApart