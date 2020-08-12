Drive Free or Die.
Car Crashes

This Is What A 1,200 HP Lambo Does When It Blows A Tire On The Track At 130 MPH In Case You Were Curious

Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled This Is What A 1,200 HP Lambo Does When It Blows A Tire On The Track At 130 MPH In Case You Were Curious
Screenshot: YouTube

I know most of you feel that while the normal, naturally aspirated Lamborghini Huracan is a pleasant enough car for daily driving use, its 640 horsepower V10 is a bit anemic, especially when it comes to merging onto those freeways. The Norwegian company Zyrus agrees, which is why they’ve built this 1,200 HP turbocharged version. There’s some video of it running the Nordschleife, which is where we can see that doubling your horsepower does not help much when you blow a tire.

Illustration for article titled This Is What A 1,200 HP Lambo Does When It Blows A Tire On The Track At 130 MPH In Case You Were Curious
Photo: Zyrus

Zyrus is only building 24 copies of their LP1200, and if you haven’t gotten yours yet, maybe you can get a deal on the one in this video since it appears to have a bit of body damage.

Here, watch—it should be synched to the timestamp where the shit goes down, but feel free to watch the whole thing if you want:

Oof. Luckily, no one appears to have been hurt, and the damage seems to be comparatively mild. It looks like the tire blew around 210 KPH (around 130 MPH), though the tires certainly handled more than that earlier in the run.

I’m told the tire that blew was one of those donut spares, which may explain why this happened? I’m kidding! Kidding!

Really, this isn’t surprising—driving fast and having a tire blow will very likely cause you to spin out—but for various lurid reasons I’d rather not explore this moment, these videos are still compelling to watch.

(via BoingBoing!)

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

hammerheadfistpunch
HammerheadFistpunch

Not what I expected at all. That driver was both lucky and, from what I can read of the telemetry, cool as a cucumber. Looks like: hard on the brakes, then off everytime the spin was complete and then back on to the brakes moderately in an effort to stop the spin.

I expected carnage, I got what appears to be making the best of a very bad scenario.