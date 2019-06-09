IndyCar driver Zach Veach probably gave thanks to on high after this incredible save in last night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. On lap 134, Veach received a bit of inopportune aero wash on the exit of the corner at wide open throttle. Popping the car into the wall on the back stretch is a quick and easy way to break some suspension bits, and that sent Veach into a very fast spin. With quick hands and a whole lot of luck, he managed to avoid a huge accident.

Veach’s team ultimately got the car repaired and returned to the race, running for another 38 laps before ultimately retiring the car. It was a valiant effort, but all for naught.

And not to be one-upped, Alex Rossi did this MF’n thing.

A near miss for the ages, Alex Rossi went low and missed a spinning Colton Herta. This saw Rossi move up into second, where he finished behind eventual winner Josef Newgarden.