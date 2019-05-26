Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: NBC

A late race contretemps between Sebastien Bourdais and Graham Rahal ended in tears and an angry Rahal, and three cars behind crashed in the check-up. Entering the third turn, Rahal was going for a pass on Bourdais up the inside. While he didn’t have the track position, Bourdais put a bit of a squeeze on the front wheel of Rahal’s car, pushing him down into the grass. Bourdais pushed into a spin, and Rahal collected up into the wall right along with him.

Before the cars even came to a stop, Rahal had his hands up wondering what the heck Bourdais was thinking with that move at over 200 mph.

As the cars checked up behind, Zach Veach and Felix Rosenquist jumped on the brakes to avoid the accident ahead, and got collected in their own shemozzle. Charlie Kimball was also collected in that second accident.