This Is The Most Perfect Rear-Ending You'll Ever See

Rear-ending another car is never a fun experience, but this Honda Civic and Chevrolet Onix in Itapolis, Sao Paulo, Brazil is probably the only way you’d ever want it to happen.

This clip may be old, but it never gets old. A security camera at a repair center filmed the exact moment when these two cars backed out of their respective parking places and kissed rear bumpers. You wouldn’t believe it if you wouldn’t be able to see it.

Obviously, neither driver saw the other, so both ended up colliding. The crash’s low speeds meant no one was hurt, but we can’t say the same for the cars. From what we can see, t he Civic suffers a pretty squished bumper and taillight. Since the Onix’s front end is facing the camera, we can’t check out any rear-end damage.

Thankfully for the drivers involved, the crash took place just outside of a repair shop, which meant any damage could be quickly seen to. But hanging out waiting for service is still never a good way to spend the day. At least the rest of us got to have a laugh over it.

With this in mind, this is your regular reminder to, y’know, check your blind spots and make sure you’re not running into anyone when you back out of your driveway. I know how complacent a person can get when they pull out of the same spot every day. But let this be your lesson of what can happen when things go wrong.