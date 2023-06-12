IndyCar Series EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix | 6/4/23 | Motorsports on NBC

What could be better than a Grand Prix race in The Motor City? While some speculated that race in Detroit was going to be a bad idea, these drivers proved otherwise. Here’s to hoping the race comes back to Detroit again in 2024.

Honda Civic Type R Nürburgring Prep

Preparing our FL5 TYPE R for the NÜRBURGRING! | Dream Automotive

The FL5 Honda Civic Type R has already proven itself to be one the best hot hatches on the market — if not the best. Remember, this thing already set records on Suzuka and the Nurburgring stock. Now Dream Automotive wants to try its hand at taking a Type R on the ‘Ring. Suspension and chassis changes await the Type R before it attacks the iconic circuit.

A High Mileage Corvette ZR-1 With A Lot Of Power

My 100,000 Mile Corvette ZR1 Just Made INSANE Power!

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a high mileage Chevy Corvette ZR-1. Unfortunetely, a lot of these cars are garage queens because their owners are weirdos who barely drive them. ScrapLife Garage has a high mileage example that’s a bit rough around the edges — the clear engine cover on the hood fell off, for example — but that just shows it was properly driven. But you’ll be more forgiving of its flaws when you see this thing making nearly 1000 rwhp on the dyno.

Rating Subscribers Rides

RATING MY SUBSCRIBER’S “UNIQUE” BUILDS!!!

Drew Peacock has another ride roasting video, and this time it’s of people willingly being judged. A few of his subscribers sent him images of their cars and wanted to know the truth. From engine choices to wheels, he lets them know whether or not their rides suck.

A80 Toyota Supra Model Building

BUILDING A TOYOTA SUPRA REPLICA MODEL CAR | 1/24 Scale Tamiya.

Wanna sit back and watch a video without annoying narration or forced humor that’s also cool? Check out JH-Hobby building his replica model of an A80 Supra. The detailing on this thing is so good, it looks life like when it’s finally complete.

An 800 Horsepower Jeep Gladiator With A Check Engine Light

First Check Engine Light on My 800hp Hemi Jeep Gladiator

I still don’t understand why Jeep neglected to give the Gladiator a V8. I know it would sell a ton of them. It doesn’t even have to be any kind of SRT engine either; the 5.7 would do. But Jeep won’t do it, so owners like Casey 250 have been doing Gladiator engine swaps themselves, with good results.

Sort of. Casey 250 has a Demon-swapped Gladiator he affectionally calls “Demonator.” And while an 800-hp Jeep pickup is nothing to sneeze at, it’s not doing so good at the moment: there’s a misfire on cylinder number five of its big V8.

Restoring A Nissan GT-R Model

Restoring an Abandoned Nissan GTR Sport Model Car | Full Restoration Process | #restoration

Abid Restoration has a few videos of him restoring die case models. His latest video his an R35 NissanGT-R that looks like it was thrown away in someones trash. Or buried. From redoing the interior to replacing wheels and windows, he’s able to restore it to package perfect condition.

Datsun vs. Honda Odyssey

950hp Datsun 1200 UTE races 2JZ Swapped Odyssey // THIS vs THAT Down Under

Does Hoonigan do wild stuff every single week? It looks as if that’s the case. This week, they’re down under in Australia in one of the wildest matchups yet: a 1979 Datsun 1200 UTE with 950 hp up against a slammed 2004 Honda Odyssey powered by a 2JZ of unknown power. Seriously, the owner made a ballpark guess of 500 hp as he said it wouldn’t dyno for some reason.

One OfThe Best Automotive Channels On YouTube

A car restoration like you’ve never seen | 1 year in 1 hour

I wish I had known about this channel and his videos years ago. I guarantee the videos are some of the most unique you’ll ever watch. Soup Classic Motoring does a full restoration on a Mercedes W123 that took a year and compressed that down into an hour long stop-motion video. It’s great.

Last Roasting Video, I Promise

“I bUiLt It MySeLf BrO” - Facebook Marketplace Cars

I’m sorry, I really like watching Drew Peacock going in on horrible cars. This video shows him highlighting truly terrible cars from Facebook Marketplace. From Acura Integras doing a little too much to a Saab 9-3 convertible painted in the same livery as Brian’s Eclipse in the first Fast and Furious movie, they’re all horrible.

