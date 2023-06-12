The 2024 Lexus GX is sporting a big redesign, which is uncharacteristic of the stalwart Lexus mid-size SUV. I’ve called Lexus off-roaders “crocodilian” in the past, because they evolve at a painfully slow pace but refuse to die off.



Lexus has finally seen fit to update the GX and bring it in line with modern off-roaders, all while making sure the GX has stuck to its roots as a stout body-on-frame vehicle. The latest GX does away with the vague aspirational sleekness of previous models, which never quite went with the spirit of the SUV — even if the Lexus is as much a luxury vehicle as a gnarly off-roader.

Now, the GX looks as tough as the SUV truly is, bringing new harmony to its design and capabilities, which we’ve gathered here to compare the 2024 Lexus GX to some of its competitors from Land Rover, Jeep, and Toyota, too — for the sake of thoroughness, as some folks may want to contrast the Lexus to its lower-priced cousin. The GX will be built in Japan and sales start in early 2024, but until then, here’s how the GX stacks up to some of its rivals:

2024 Lexus GX 550

Let’s go over some specs of the GX 550 to establish the comparison baseline.



Price: Toyota hasn’t released pricing for the new SUV yet, but Car and Driver reports that the price is likely to go up for the new model, especially where the new top trim Overtrail and Overtrail Plus (+) is concerned. The current Lexus GX costs between $59,275–$69,930, per C&D, and we can expect the cost of the 2024 GX to easily exceed that price range.

Lexus announced that hybrid powertrain will be available in the U.S. at some point, but the upcoming GX will remain gas-powered at debut, sporting a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Its engine will be exclusively paired with a 10-speed direct shift automatic.

The carmaker says combined fuel efficiency is 17 miles per gallon, so final figures may be 16/19/17 mpg.

The GX will seat up to seven, but the top trim Overtrail and Overtrail Plus (+) ditch the third row, seating only up to five.

The overall length of the new GX is 197 inches. The GX now has a wheelbase of 112.2 inches, but there's no word yet on curb weight.

Like with the curb weight, there's still no confirmation on ground clearance, but the GX has an approach angle of 26 degrees, breakover angle of 24 degrees, and a departure angle of 22 degrees.

Like with the curb weight, there’s still no confirmation on ground clearance, but the GX has an approach angle of 26 degrees, breakover angle of 24 degrees, and a departure angle of 22 degrees. Max Towing Capacity: 8,000 pounds

2023 Land Rover Discovery (Mild Hybrid)

The Land Rover Discovery is one of the closest competitors to the upcoming GX as a luxury off-roader, but Land Rover has beat Toyota to the punch with a mild hybrid drivetrain for the Discovery. There’s also a gas-burning ’Disco for sale in the U.S., but we’ll use cylinder count to compare (the GX has a V6.)



Price: Starting at $71,375 (including destination)

The Land Rover Discovery is powered by a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder turbocharged mild hybrid engine setup, which makes 355 hp and 368lb-ft of torque.

The MHEV comes with an automatic transmission, but LR doesn't specify the number of gears or speeds.

The MHEV comes with an automatic transmission, but LR doesn’t specify the number of gears or speeds. Estimated Fuel Efficiency City/Highway/Combined: 19/25/22 mpg

19/25/22 mpg Seating Capacity: Up to seven

Overall length is 195 inches, while the wheelbase is 115 inches long. Weight sits at 5,145 pounds.

Ground clearance is up to 11.1 inches. Approach angle is 34 degrees; breakover is reportedly 27.5 degrees; departure is 30 degrees.

Ground clearance is up to 11.1 inches. Approach angle is 34 degrees; breakover is reportedly 27.5 degrees; departure is 30 degrees. Max Towing Capacity: 8,200 pounds

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is available in a number of variants including a V8 model and a PHEV model bearing the 4Xe badge. But we’ll compare the new GX to the Grand Cherokee with a V6, which gives the Jeep a big cost advantage.



Price: Starting at $43,330 (including destination)

The Grand Cherokee comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 making 293 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque.

The Grand Cherokee comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 making 293 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque. Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Estimated Fuel Efficiency City/Highway/Combined: 19/26/22 mpg

19/26/22 mpg Seating Capacity: Up to Five

Overall length is 193.5 inches length; wheelbase is 116.7 inches; weight is 4,365 pounds.

Ground clearance is up to 10.8 inches. Approach angle is 25.7 degrees; breakover is 22.8 degrees; and departure is 27.1 degrees.



Ground clearance is up to 10.8 inches. Approach angle is 25.7 degrees; breakover is 22.8 degrees; and departure is 27.1 degrees. Max Towing Capacity: 6,200 pounds

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is just a slightly bigger GC, but there are enough differences to warrant another entry. And since the new Lexus GX can seat either five or seven depending on trim, it’s worth looking at both Jeeps to compare.



Price: Starting at $45,330 (including destination)

Same as the smaller GC, a 3.6-liter V6 making 293 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque.

Same as the smaller GC, a 3.6-liter V6 making 293 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque. Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Estimated Fuel Efficiency City/Average/Highway: 18/25/21

Jeep officially lists this number as six, but it stands to reason that the three-row Grand Cherokee can fit up to seven.

Overall length is 205 inches; wheelbase is 121.7 inches; weight is 4,658 pounds.



Ground clearance is 10.9 inches. Approach angle is 30.1 degrees; breakover is 22.6 degrees; and departure is 23.6 degrees.

Ground clearance is 10.9 inches. Approach angle is 30.1 degrees; breakover is 22.6 degrees; and departure is 23.6 degrees. Max Towing Capacity: 6,200 pounds

2023 Toyota 4Runner

It may not seem fair to compare the Lexus to its Toyota cousin, the 4Runner, but savvy shoppers might want to cross-shop the two, so here are the specs.

