This is a rare promotional poster from the 1962 Broadway musical Cargo! which was the first Broadway musical to feature multiple trucks on stage, in this case provided by Opel as a way to feel out the American commercial vehicle market. The musical had to close after two weeks when issues around audiences and performers passing out and violently vomiting from carbon monoxide inhalation from the constantly-idling trucks were unable to be resolved.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
So in the same year John Glenn was put into orbit, people couldn’t figure out that vehicle emissions were not great for you or that big ventilation fans could resolve the issue?