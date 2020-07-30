Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration: Opel

This is a rare promotional poster from the 1962 Broadway musical Cargo! which was the first Broadway musical to feature multiple trucks on stage, in this case provided by Opel as a way to feel out the American commercial vehicle market. The musical had to close after two weeks when issues around audiences and performers passing out and violently vomiting from carbon monoxide inhalation from the constantly-idling trucks were unable to be resolved.

MostDispleased

So in the same year John Glenn was put into orbit, people couldn’t figure out that vehicle emissions were not great for you or that big ventilation fans could resolve the issue?