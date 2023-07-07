This Electric Military Concept Is Based On The Hummer EV

General Motors’ subsidiary, GM Defense, unveiled the electric military concept vehicle that’s built on the Hummer EV at this year’s Modern Day Marine expo. The eMCV, as its called by GM Defense, borrows heavily from the Hummer EV Pickup, which is now available for retail buyers and has been for the last couple of years, according to Automotive News.



Since the basis of the GM Defense eMCV is the 2023 Hummer EV Pickup, the new electric military concept will have similar performance and range to the civilian model. The eMCV will be powered by two electric motors at the rear and one motor at the front, producing a total of 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. The concept has an e-locking rear differential, as well as a locking front ’diff. the The eMCV will have an estimated range of more than 300 miles per charge and it’s capable of adding 100 miles of range in about 12 minutes via DC fast charger. And the eMCV also features an onboard 12-kilowatt diesel generator that can actually charge EV batteries and power other equipment.

The range and charging capabilities come courtesy of a GM Ultium battery pack comprising a 24-module, 200 kWh double-stacked battery. The packaging is important because changing the configuration thereof will allow the U.S. Army and other branches of the armed forces to outfit the eMCV for different uses. The point being that American motor pools should be full of similar EVs that’ll ferry either six infantry members or their e quipment, depending on the needs of their respective units and forward operating bases (FOBs).

GM Defense lists two EV models, one being the eMCV, while the other is the All-Electric Military Concept Vehicle Variant (eISV), which is slightly different. The latter is built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, while the former is, again, built on that of the Hummer EV. The eISV uses a different propulsion system than the eMCV, however, and is designed to be ultra-light as opposed to the heavy Hummer EV.

But the eMCV still has similar capabilities, such as “Silent Watch” and “Silent Drive,” which give the EV low acoustic and thermal signatures. The concept also features performance shocks from Fox, 37-inch tires, heavy duty brakes and improved geometry, such as greater approach and departure angles. GM Defense does not disclose the weight of the EV, which could be either lighter or heavier than the civilian version given the different configurations of either machine. The eMCV also has a 46-inch gun ring and swing side-arm mounts.