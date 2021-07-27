This Apocalypse-Ready Lamborghini Is Going To Race The Mint 400

Lamborghini Huracans are basically a dime per dozen when it comes to YouTube “builds” these days. It seems like every 20-something influencer and their brother has a Lambo, so to stand out from the crowd you’re going to have to take things to the next level. B Is For Build brought a stripped down Lamborghini to SEMA in 2019 with a 1500-horsepower twin-turbocharged LS V8 engine, but for their next build ratcheted things up even farther. This time a wrecked Huracan was sourced for a real-deal off-road build.

The “safari” trend seems to have reached its zenith with this wild machine. Again LS-powered, this Huracan has been revived from the scrap heap and given a new lease on life as a desert racer. With custom tube subframes front and rear with proper off-road high-travel suspension fitted, the car looks mean as hell and maybe ready to run at high speeds in the desert. They ultimately called the car Jumpacan, which feels too simple. They should have called it a Lamborghini SuperTrofeo Truck. Get it?

In any case, the Jumpacan will race at the Mint 400 this December 1st through 5th, taking off from Primm Valley just outside of Las Vegas, the race winds through the Nevada desert for a 100 mile loop, meaning competitors have to complete four of these grueling rounds of racing. While the course isn’t quite as technical or as demanding as something like Baja or the Mexican 1000, it’s a lot more than a typical Lamborghini could handle. Thankfully the Jumpacan isn’t a typical Lamborghini.

There are still several months to get this car up and at ‘em for the full bore race in December, but the Mint folks and B Is For Build’s Chris Steinbacher took the car out for its first test in the silty and sandy desert. Those big meaty tires look like the right tool for the job.